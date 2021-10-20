Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Boosted by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.