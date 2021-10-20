Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lyft, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lyft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

