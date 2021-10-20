Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.98) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.00). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($15.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

