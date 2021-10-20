Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Increased by KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $6,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

