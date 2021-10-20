Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

