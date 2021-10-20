Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lifted by KeyCorp

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,054,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,063,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

