Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of C opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

