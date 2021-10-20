Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By KeyCorp

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.