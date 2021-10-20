Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.09). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of SAGE opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

