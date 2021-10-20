Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Increased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.57.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$133.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$93.70 and a one year high of C$136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.69.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.