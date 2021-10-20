QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.44. QC shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 8,043 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

QC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and focuses on credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. It engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.