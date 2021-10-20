QCR (QCRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QCR alerts:

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $53.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QCR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.