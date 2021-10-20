QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0362

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $302,961.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00064731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,018.45 or 1.00285434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.62 or 0.06011670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021556 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

