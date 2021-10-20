Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.99

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,249,126 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.99.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.