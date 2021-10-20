Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.81 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

NYSE XM traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

