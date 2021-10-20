Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.08.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

