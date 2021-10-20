Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.056-1.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

