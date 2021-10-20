Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.04)-(0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $296-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.93 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

XM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

