Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 1,836,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

