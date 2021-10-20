Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.41. 159,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 166,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Quantum Computing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

