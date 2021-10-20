Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $16.16 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $301,849.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,500.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.47 or 0.06149532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.00310433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.26 or 0.00971811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00396593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00263311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00253372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,120,860 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

