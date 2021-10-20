Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.98 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $10.98 million and $2,149.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,350,845 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

