QuarkChain Hits One Day Volume of $28.56 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $191.10 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

