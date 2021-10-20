QuickSwap Price Reaches $419.59 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $137.25 million and $20.88 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $419.59 or 0.00651422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.59 or 1.00750855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.94 or 0.06456881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022284 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

