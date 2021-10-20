Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce sales of $756.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.50 million to $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.68. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

