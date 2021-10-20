Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post sales of $27.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RADI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $18.25.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $15,781,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 770,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

