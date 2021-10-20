Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.97 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $75.49 million and $5.97 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00004687 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00067451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00102964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,623.29 or 1.00008900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.45 or 0.06406077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 24,924,815 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

