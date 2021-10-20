Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00004749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $75.33 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00064731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,018.45 or 1.00285434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.62 or 0.06011670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 24,849,321 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

