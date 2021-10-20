Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.43

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 960628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $638.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

