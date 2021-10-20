RAMP (RAMP) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $123.47 million and $6.19 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00196272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00095382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

