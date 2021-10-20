Raven Protocol Trading Up 75.1% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $97,263.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

