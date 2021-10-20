Ravencoin Classic Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $14,985.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,500.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.47 or 0.06149532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.00310433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.26 or 0.00971811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00396593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00263311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00253372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004652 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.