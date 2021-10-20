Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $56.96 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,907,230,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

