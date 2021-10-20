Raydium Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $775.82 million and $132.80 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $10.76 or 0.00016386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,681.51 or 1.00050352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.19 or 0.06388863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,119,668 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

