Raymond James Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $134.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

CVX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. 152,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

