Raymond James Comments on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,722,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

