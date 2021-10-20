Raymond James Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $33.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,263. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BP by 179.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

