Raymond James Reiterates “$27.50” Price Target for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a $27.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

GOLD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,470,947. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

