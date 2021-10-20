Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.00” Price Target for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) has been given a C$5.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE VNP traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 132,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

