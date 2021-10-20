Raymond James (RJF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price target on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.85.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.