Raymond James Trims Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price to $14.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.