Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.29% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 501,858 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

