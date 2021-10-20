Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $100,006,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

