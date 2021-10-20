RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of RE/MAX worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 226.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.20 million, a P/E ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

