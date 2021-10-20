Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nemetschek (NEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nemetschek (ETR: NEM):

10/12/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/12/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/8/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/6/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/6/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/1/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of NEM stock opened at €93.02 ($109.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. Nemetschek SE has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €93.84 ($110.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 92.10.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

