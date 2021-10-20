Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.14

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.14 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 77.40 ($1.01). Record shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 107,425 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.14. The company has a market capitalization of £161.23 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

