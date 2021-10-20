Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 33,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 514,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,724,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

