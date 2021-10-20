RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, RED has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $520,124.56 and $4,317.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.37 or 0.00313983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

