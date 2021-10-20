Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,745.92 or 1.00167590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00054494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.00684103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001524 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004143 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

