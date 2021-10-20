ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0027

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $81.71 million and approximately $150,367.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,632.10 or 0.99919739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00295493 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00480391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00190773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.